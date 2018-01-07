Here’s what Lalu Prasad will do in jail to earn Rs 93 per day

After being sentenced to three and a half years in jail in connection with a fodder scam case, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been allotted his duty as a prisoner in the jail. According to Prabhat Khabar, the former Bihar chief minister will work as a gardener in the Birsa Munda jail where has been lodged since his conviction.

The RJD chief will be paid Rs 93 per day for the job, says the report.

Meanwhile, Lalu took to Twitter to share his thoughts about his conviction and sentencing in an open letter.

In the letter, written in Hindi, Lalu said his conviction did not make him scared and that he'd never compromise with political ideologies of secularism and rights for Dalits and backward classes.

The letter launches a scathing attack on BJP, RSS and 'Manuvadis'.

In a separate tweet, he accuses BJP of resorting to 'black magic' and 'witchcraft'.

“Rather than practising BJP’s Simple Rule – “Follow us or We will Fix you”. I will die happily fixing myself for Social justice, harmony & equality,” another tweet said.

The RJD supremo was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by the special CBI court in the fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.

On December 23, Lalu had said that his Twitter handle will be operated by his office in consultation with his family while he's in jail.

Reacting to the sentencing, Lalu's family and party members hit out BJP and Janata Dal (United).

Lalu's younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said they would appeal to the High Court countering the judgement.

"Lalu is not the name of a person but of an ideology. We, his followers, will not be cowed down," said Tejashwi.