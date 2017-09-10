close
Here's how hurricanes are named, deadly ones get 'retirement'

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 21:07
New Delhi: Hurricane names are created for region specific use but some names get 'retired' if they become deadly, a media report said on Sunday.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) maintains a list of names for each region and it is rotated for a period, the Independent reported.

“There are different names for each region of the world, and each region has six rotating lists,” it said.

Also, WMO retires the names of cyclones that are "particularly deadly or costly".

Hurricanes are not named after particular people but they are selected based on the familiarity of people in different regions.

“That way, they're easy to remember and recognize for hurricane awareness and preparation,” the report said citing the WMO.

