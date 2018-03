Here's how India is celebrating Holi: See pics

NEW DELHI: Holi popularly known as the festival of colours is here with the entire country gripping in its festive fervour. Here's how the nation is celebrating Holi.

Holi celebrations in Rajasthan's Pushkar:

BSF Jawans dance and celebrate Holi in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar:

Holi is being celebrated in Goa's Panaji:

Visuals of Holi celebration from Maharashtra's Pune:

'Kapda Faad' Holi being played in Allahabad:

People applying colours and celebrating Holi in Kanpur:

People apply colours and celebrate #Holi in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/r4iqnRbGOB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2018

Visuals of Holi festivities in Varanasi:

Holi being played with tomatoes in Gujarat's Ahmedabad:

Visuals of Holi celebration by BSF personnel at Salbagan campus in Tripura's Agartala:

#Tripura: Visuals of #Holi celebration by BSF personnel at Salbagan campus in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/UYREvpIcwT — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2018

ITBP personnel celebrate Holi at Baddowal in Punjab's Ludhiana:

Visuals of Holi celebration from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur:

People celebrating Holi in Moradabad:

Visuals of Holi celebration in International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh:

Uttarakhand: Visuals of #Holi celebration in International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh. pic.twitter.com/cqYuBLAPT4 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2018

Across the country, people from villages and cities thronged temples in large numbers on the occasion of Holika Dahan on Thursday.