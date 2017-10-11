Recap of the biggest news stories of October 11, 2017

Here's what grabbed headlines on October 11, 2017.

1) Hafiz Saeed will be freed if no evidence is submitted against him: Lahore court

A Pakistan court has warned that it would end the house arrest of terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed, blamed for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, if the government doesn't submit evidence against him. Read full story

2) Heavy rain responsible for Elphinstone bridge stampede, says probe panel

Heavy rain has been held responsible for the stampede that took place on Elphinstone bridge in Mumbai on September 29 in Mumbai. Read full story

3) 7th Pay Commission: 7.5 lakh university, college teachers to get benefits from January 01, 2016

Union Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that 7.51 lakh teachers in universities will receive benefits of Seventh Pay Commission.Read full story

4) Transparency over note ban would have been instrument of fraud: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has defended the government's decision to maintain secrecy over demonetisation, saying transparency, in this case, would have been the "greatest instrument of fraud". Read full story

5) Anupam Kher as new FTII chairman trends on Twitter

Indian cinema's one of the most revered actors Anupam Kher has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Read full story

6) Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan's contract details reveal how much money he was offered

Bigg Boss 11 in the first week itself had its share of controversies and high voltage drama.The first contestant to get evicted from the show, Zubair Khan had a rather dramatic exit even before he was shown the door. Read full story

7) Ashish Nehra set to play his last international match against New Zealand on November 1

Veteran speedster Ashish Nehra has decided to retire from competitive cricket after the first T20 International against New Zealand at his home ground, Feroz Shah Kotla, on November 1. Read full story.

8) Hockey: India open Asia Cup campaign hammering Japan 5-1

India missed a number of chances but still managed to hammer Japan 5-1 in their first match of Pool A at the 10th men's hockey Asia Cup in Dhaka. Read full story.

9) Small asteroid to zoom past Earth on Thursday, says NASA

American space agency NASA has reported that a small asteroid will safely whizz past Earth on Thursday at a distance of approximately 42,000 kilometres, just above the orbital altitude of communications satellites. Read full story.

10) Delhi witnessed less dengue, chikungunya cases in 2017: AAP to SC

The national capital has witnessed lesser number of dengue and chikungunya cases this year as compared to 2016 and the situation was "not bad", Delhi Government told the Supreme Court. Read full story.