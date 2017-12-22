Here's what PM Narendra Modi gifted Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at wedding reception

NEW DELHI: Newlywed couple - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who returned to India after their brief honeymoon in Finland, on Thursday held their wedding reception at a five-star hotel in the national capital and guess what, the event was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi, not only took time out of his busy schedule to attend the ceremony but also presented the newlyweds a wedding gift.

In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the Prime Minister is seen making an entry on the stage. He then greets the couple and gifts them both a present.

PM Modi hands a rose each to Virat and Anushka that leaves the celebrity couple extremely touched by the gesture. The Prime Minister's entry on the stage also received a huge cheer from the crowds present there.

Both Anushka and Virat met PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday to invite him to their reception.

At the event, Anushka appeared with a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra and wore a traditional red and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi with a heavy palla and jadau jewellery, chuda and sindoor in place.

Virat appeared dapper in a black achkan and white churidar and heavily embroidered shawl with a golden border in black mojris. He helped Anushka onto the stage as they posed for the shutterbugs as fans flanked the streets for the two.

The stage glimmered with the decoration likened to a glass-studded palace in place and the burning white candles atop crystal fixtures added an old-worldly charm to the whole set-up in the fine crescent night.

On the wedding day, the couple in a statement said they will shift to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai later in December 2017.

The function in the capital will be followed by a Mumbai reception on December 26, likely to be attended by friends and colleagues of the newlyweds.

After the reception, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series.

Anushka will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

One of the most talked-about couples in both Tinseltown and cricket pitches, the duo tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11.