close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Here's what PM Narendra Modi wrote to Pranab Mukherjee on his last day in office as President

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:53
Here&#039;s what PM Narendra Modi wrote to Pranab Mukherjee on his last day in office as President
File photo

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday shared a letter on Twitter written to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mukherjee said that he received the letter on his last day in office as the President.

The letter touched my heart, added Mukherjee.

The PM told Mukherjee he was “a father figure and mentor” to him.

“During your political journey and your presidency, you placed the wellbeing of the nation over everything else,” the PM wrote in the two-page letter.

He also talked of Mukherjee's "intellectual prowess" and his deep "insights on various subjects" which helped the government as well as him.

Here's the letter:

To this, the PM responded: “Pranab Da, I will always cherish working with you.”

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India.

TAGS

Pranab MukherjeeNarendra ModiNarendra Modi letterPresident of India

From Zee News

World

US sanctions are 'trade war' on Russia: Prime Min...

LG&#039;s upcoming flagship smartphone to flaunt six-inch OLED panel
Mobiles

LG's upcoming flagship smartphone to flaunt six-inch O...

Setback to Congress as SC refuses to stay EC notification allowing NOTA in Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat
India

Setback to Congress as SC refuses to stay EC notification a...

World

Iran reiterates: New US sanctions are breach of nuclear dea...

Facebook to show less links to slow-loading websites
Internet & Social Media

Facebook to show less links to slow-loading websites

World

Indonesia deports Chinese, Taiwanese scam suspects to China

`Modi Bhaiya`! Women in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Varanasi prepare rakhis for the PM
Uttar Pradesh

`Modi Bhaiya`! Women in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi prepa...

BSNL Rakhi Pe Saugaat plan: Get 1GB free data, unlimited voice calls at Rs 74
Internet & Social Media

BSNL Rakhi Pe Saugaat plan: Get 1GB free data, unlimited vo...

China again blocks UN proposal to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as &#039;global terrorist&#039;
India

China again blocks UN proposal to designate JeM chief Masoo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat