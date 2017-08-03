Here's what PM Narendra Modi wrote to Pranab Mukherjee on his last day in office as President

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday shared a letter on Twitter written to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mukherjee said that he received the letter on his last day in office as the President.

The letter touched my heart, added Mukherjee.

The PM told Mukherjee he was “a father figure and mentor” to him.

“During your political journey and your presidency, you placed the wellbeing of the nation over everything else,” the PM wrote in the two-page letter.

He also talked of Mukherjee's "intellectual prowess" and his deep "insights on various subjects" which helped the government as well as him.

Here's the letter:

To this, the PM responded: “Pranab Da, I will always cherish working with you.”

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India.