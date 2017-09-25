close
'Hi, sexy! Hello, sexy' comment lands 2 youths in jail for 6 months

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on the men

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 15:01
&#039;Hi, sexy! Hello, sexy&#039; comment lands 2 youths in jail for 6 months
Representational image

New Delhi: “Hi, sexy! Hello, sexy” comment has landed two youths in jail for 6 months along with fine of Rs 1000. Calling it an act of “intentionally insulting the modesty of the victim girl,” a special court in Maharashtra observed that strict measures are required to stop crimes against women.

The court held the two men – Avinash Bhavekar (24) and Ravi Bhavekar (22) – guilty under Section 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place in March 2015, when the victim – a Class XI student – was coming back home at around 8 pm at night.

The youths started, standing on the road, started hollering out, “Hi, sexy! Hello, sexy!”

Initially, the girl ignored the comments.

But then, the men started calling out her name in public along with the insults, said the victim in her complaint to the police.

The youths had pleaded not guilty.

Calling the verdict a landmark in women justice, law experts claimed that such strong judgments will deter crimes against women. 

