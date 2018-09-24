Hiding away from issues won't make them disappear: Qureshi on India-Pakistan ties

After the war of words over cancellation of foreign minister-level talks by India, Pakistan has reiterated that it would not close its doors for efforts to promote peace in the region. According to a report in Pakistan-based Dawn News, country’s External Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told mediapersons on Sunday that India was being reluctant in issues concerning ties between the neighbours.

The report quoted Qureshi as saying that “hiding away from issues won’t make them disappear”. Referring to the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan foreign minister said that the current stand of New Delhi would not improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi further said that the Pakistan government failed to understand as to why India refused to engage in peace talks with the neighbour. “We desired talks as we believe the sensible way is to meet and talk. They agreed, and then disagreed,” the report quoted him as saying.

The Pakistani foreign minister also hit out at his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, saying her language and tone was “unbecoming of a foreign minister”.

This came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his offer for friendship as its weakness. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, saying the Indian leadership should shun arrogance and go ahead with peace talks.

“I hope the Indian leadership will shun arrogance and hold (peace) talks with Pakistan. Our offer of friendship should not be considered as our weakness. Friendship between Pakistan and India will help overcome poverty,” said the cricketer-turned-politician.

India had called off the talks between the External Affairs Minister citing the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of the postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

A report in The Times of India recently said that a possible reason of India cancelling the talks was some message to terrorists from Pakistan’s ISI, which were intercepted by Indian intelligence agencies.