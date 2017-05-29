HIGH ALERT in Pathankot after suspicious bag found near Mamun military station

Pathankot: A high alert has been sounded in Pathankot after a suspicious bag was found near Mamun military station on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the bag contained a uniform.

After the bag was found, a search operation has been initiated by the authorities.

Punjab: High alert in Pathankot, after a suspicious bag containing a uniform was found near Mamun military station last night. pic.twitter.com/wnji6nTMjr — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

(Further details awaited)