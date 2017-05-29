close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

HIGH ALERT in Pathankot after suspicious bag found near Mamun military station

A high alert has been sounded in Pathankot after a suspicious bag was found near Mamun military station on Sunday night.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 09:51
HIGH ALERT in Pathankot after suspicious bag found near Mamun military station
ANI photo

Pathankot: A high alert has been sounded in Pathankot after a suspicious bag was found near Mamun military station on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the bag contained a uniform.

After the bag was found, a search operation has been initiated by the authorities.

(Further details awaited)

TAGS

Pathankotmamun military stationmamumTerror alertHigh alert

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

PM Narendra Modi to embark on six-day, 4-nation tour from today - here&#039;s detailed itinerary
India

PM Narendra Modi to embark on six-day, 4-nation tour from t...

Pakistan funding of J&amp;K separatists: Two Hurriyat leaders to appear before NIA for questioning
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan funding of J&K separatists: Two Hurriyat leade...

India&#039;s ethical hackers rewarded abroad, ignored at home
Technology

India's ethical hackers rewarded abroad, ignored at ho...

1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Special TADA court likely to pronounce order against Abu Salem
MaharashtraMumbai

1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Special TADA court likely to pro...

Australia to deploy more troops in Afghanistan
WorldAsia

Australia to deploy more troops in Afghanistan

North Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile
WorldAsia

North Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video