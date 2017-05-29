HIGH ALERT in Pathankot after suspicious bag found near Mamun military station
A high alert has been sounded in Pathankot after a suspicious bag was found near Mamun military station on Sunday night.
Reportedly, the bag contained a uniform.
After the bag was found, a search operation has been initiated by the authorities.
(Further details awaited)