High alert sounded in Delhi-NCR after Amritsar grenade attack, borders sealed

NEW DELHI: The authorities have sounded a high alert in the national capital region and the adjoining areas following a grenade attack on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar city in Punjab, which left at least three persons dead and several injured on Sunday.

According to reports, the security has been reviewed in Delhi and the NCR region and all agencies have been directed to remain vigilant.

Security has also been tightened in Gautam Buddh Nagar and inter-state borders have been sealed.

All private and commercial vehicles entering Delhi from adjoining states are being thoroughly checked, said reports.

Patrolling and surveillance has also been increased in sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the grenade attack at Sant Nirankari Bhavan at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi.

While reviewing the law and order situation, CM Singh directed the Home Secretary, DGP, DG (Law and Order) and DG Intelligence to rush to Rajasansi in Amritsar to supervise investigations.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, security has been strengthened at all Nirankari Bhawans in the state, the spokesman said.

The Punjab CM also announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.

All victims were sect followers from nearby villages who had gathered for the Sunday weekly religious meeting.

Witnesses told the police that two bike-borne youths, with their faces covered, barged into the sect campus by pointing a pistol at a woman volunteer at the gate.

''Everything happened within a couple of minutes. They got in, threw the grenade and fled," one man told the police later.

The attack came amid a high alert issued on November 14 by the Punjab Police regarding the movement of 6-7 terrorists in the state.

(With PTI inputs)