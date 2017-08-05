close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

High alerts issued in flood affected Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh

As water entered several houses on the ground level, people took to manually draining it out using vessels.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 10:37
High alerts issued in flood affected Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Bahraich: Roads were submerged and houses were flooded in different villages of Uttar Pradesh`s Bahraich, as rains poured down in torrents, bringing normal life to a standstill.

High alerts were issued on Saturday in 15 villages of Mahi area, 19 in Mihirpura, eight in Nampara and 36 in Kaisarganj. Commuters were stranded as traffic movement was disrupted.

Residents were forced to wade through knee high waters to get from one place to another.

As water entered several houses on the ground level, people took to manually draining it out using vessels.

The state is witnessing heavy rains from past few days.Amid the ongoing flood fury in various states, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has formed as many as 18 rescue and relief team teams to rescue people from flood and disaster.

On July 17, Sita Ram Ashram was on the verge of getting submerged as incessant rains have caused steep rise in the water level of Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh`s Ayodhya.

Several parts of the nation like Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and north-eastern states are witnessing flash floods and incessant rains amid the present monsoon season.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshfloodHigh alertRainSashastra Seema BalMonsoon

From Zee News

Every Indian should boycott China made products: Yoga guru Ramdev
India

Every Indian should boycott China made products: Yoga guru...

India

Vice presidential poll: It's a fight based on constitu...

Uttar PradeshIndia

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad begins probe into '...

India

Vice Presidential Election 2017: LIVE Streaming

Vice presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu confident of thumping victory, says not contesting against any individual or party
India

Vice presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu confident o...

52 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra
India

52 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

US notifies UN of Paris climate deal pullout
AmericasWorld

US notifies UN of Paris climate deal pullout

World

Small plane crash in Switzerland kills 3

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wants border-free link between Ireland, Britain
EuropeWorld

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wants border-free link...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Upper hand in Rajya Sabha

‘Abrahamic Hindutva’: True warning or false equivalence?

The crisis of connectivity

DNA Edit: Govt needs to step up efforts to prevent another bridge collapse

From Messi's shadow to Qatar's influence: Top five talking points from Neymar's transfer to PSG