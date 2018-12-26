हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

High Court of Andhra Pradesh to function from Amaravati from Jan 1, 2019

The central government on Wednesday issued a notification for the constitution of a new High Court for Andhra Pradesh. As per the notification, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh will start functioning from Amaravati from January 1, 2019.

High Court of Andhra Pradesh to function from Amaravati from Jan 1, 2019
Representational image

The central government on Wednesday issued a notification for the constitution of a new High Court for Andhra Pradesh. As per the notification, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh will start functioning from Amaravati from January 1, 2019.

The government notification states that the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad shall become the High Court for Telangana.

The notification, published in a report on Bar & Bench, reads, “In pursuance of article 214 of the Constitution and the Order issued by the Supreme Court of India and in exercise of powers conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 30, sub-section (1) of section 31 and sub-section (2) of section 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the President hereby constitutes a separate High Court for the State of Andhra Pradesh, namely,the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, from the 1st day of January, 2019 with the principal seat of such High Court at Amaravati in the State of Andhra Pradesh and the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad shall become the High Court for  the State of Telangana.”

According to the government notification, there will be 16 judges in High Court of Andhra Pradesh and 10 judges in the Telangana High Court.

