High Court pulls up Delhi Police for missing CCTVs, large number of vacancies

New Delhi: A day after a report once again deemed the Capital as one of the most unsafe places in the country for women, Delhi High Court pulled up Delhi Police for not having CCTVs installed at police stations and for large number of vacancies in the department.

The court, while hearing an appeal challenging clean chit given to an employee of CSIR accused of sexual harassment, said it is absolutely mandatory for police stations in the city to have CCTVs. "CCTVs are meant for security and should exist in every police station," the court observed and not only directed that the 192 police stations have cameras but also sought an update on number of CCTVs functional since 2003.

Delhi Police was also directed to expedite the process of filling vacancies to provide better security on Delhi streets - especially to women in the city.