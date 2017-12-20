HC rejects former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's plea to acquit him of rape charges

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Wednesday dismissed former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's plea to acquit him of rape and other charges.

Tejpal has been accused of sexually assaulting his colleague in a five-star hotel during a "ThinkFest" event organised by the Tehelka magazine in Goa in 2013.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court gave a green light to the High Court to go ahead with the trial proceedings of Tejpal.

The journalist was charged with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint by the court in September. He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Tejpal had moved the Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court challenging the framing of charges against him by the trial court.