High-level meeting between Maneka Gandhi, Prakash Javadekar to focus on safety in schools

New Delhi: With increased instances of security lapses in educational institutions Women and Child Development minister Maneka Gandhi and Human Resource and Development minister Prakash Javadekar will hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday over protocol on safety measures.

Representatives from National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan along with be a part of the meeting.

The two ministries, along with inputs from various bodies, will develop a set of guidelines and protocols for schools to ensure that children are "protected from any kind of abuse or physical and mental harm.”

Gandhi has reportedly discussed the matter with Javadekar over phone and recommended that women be employed as support staff, including bus drivers and conductors.

She also stressed on the need to have strict norms for employing non-teaching staff, according to the official.

On September 8, a seven-year-old Class 2 student was found dead inside the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram. The student, Pradyuma Thakur, was found in a pool of blood with his throat and ears slashed.