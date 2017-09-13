close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

High-level meeting between Maneka Gandhi, Prakash Javadekar to focus on safety in schools

With increased instances of security lapses in educational institutions Women and Child Development minister Maneka Gandhi and Human Resource and Development minister Prakash Javadekar will hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday over protocol on safety measures.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 11:14
High-level meeting between Maneka Gandhi, Prakash Javadekar to focus on safety in schools
File photo

New Delhi: With increased instances of security lapses in educational institutions Women and Child Development minister Maneka Gandhi and Human Resource and Development minister Prakash Javadekar will hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday over protocol on safety measures.

Representatives from National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan along with be a part of the meeting.

The two ministries, along with inputs from various bodies, will develop a set of guidelines and protocols for schools to ensure that children are "protected from any kind of abuse or physical and mental harm.”

Gandhi has reportedly discussed the matter with Javadekar over phone and recommended that women be employed as support staff, including bus drivers and conductors.

She also stressed on the need to have strict norms for employing non-teaching staff, according to the official.

On September 8, a seven-year-old Class 2 student was found dead inside the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram. The student, Pradyuma Thakur, was found in a pool of blood with his throat and ears slashed. 

TAGS

Maneka GandhiPrakash Javadekarsafety in schoolsmeeting

From Zee News

WhatsApp &#039;unsend&#039; feature maybe rolled out soon
Apps

WhatsApp 'unsend' feature maybe rolled out soon

Twitter announces over 35 video content deals
Internet & Social Media

Twitter announces over 35 video content deals

Dawood Ibrahim is world&#039;s &#039;second richest criminal ever&#039; after Pablo Escobar
India

Dawood Ibrahim is world's 'second richest crimina...

India

170 Indians evacuated from hurricane Irma-hit Sint Maarten

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister orders students to answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind’ instead of &quot;Yes, Sir/Madam&quot;
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister orders students to answer...

UN appeals to international community to help Rohingyas
Asia

UN appeals to international community to help Rohingyas

ISS astronauts welcome three new crew members
Space

ISS astronauts welcome three new crew members

Does RSS control BJP? No, says Mohan Bhagwat
India

Does RSS control BJP? No, says Mohan Bhagwat

Britain starts confiscating underworld don Dawood&#039;s property
India

Britain starts confiscating underworld don Dawood's pr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends

DNA Edit | Mr Gaffe: Gandhi scion refuses to learn

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due