High operational military readiness being maintained by India along Line of Control

Both India and Pakistan continue to maintain high operational military readiness along the volatile Line of Control (loC), as per a media report.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 23:13
Representational image

Delhi: Both India and Pakistan continue to maintain high operational military readiness along the volatile Line of Control (loC), as per a media report.

The Times of India, quoted a top Army officer as saying on Wednesday that the "pre-emptive and punitive fire assaults" will continue to be conducted across the 778-km LoC to stem infiltration.

However, he added that it was "not a war-like situation" as of now.

"Infiltration attempts, backed by the Pakistan Army-ISI combine, are increasing with the snow melting in the mountain passes. This calls for even more pro-active counter-terror operations," he was quoted as saying by the Daily.

Even as the Indian Army steps up the military pressure on Pakistan along the LoC, the IAF is also keeping its premier Western Air Command, which stretches from J&K to Rajasthan with 18 airbases and other installations, on a high alert.

On the other hand, all airbases are maintaining an ORP (operational readiness platform) round-the-clock.

Two to three fighters are being kept combat-ready in blast pens adjoining the runway at an airbase for immediate take-off, as per TOI.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Pakistan's Samaa TV reported earlier today that Pakistani fighter jets had flown near the Siachen Glacier.

Quoting sources, the report said that all of PAF's forward operating bases have been made fully operational.

Mirage jets of PAF are part of exercises since the forward base was made operational.

But Indian Air Force sources said there was no violation of India's air space, as per PTI.

Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the forward airbase in Skardu today and flew a Mirage jet, the report said.

According to PAF, Aman met the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force. A fighter squadron carried out higher and lower altitude flights.

The Siachen glacier is the highest battleground on the earth. It is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayan mountains where the Line of Control between India and Pakistan ends.

The report came a day after the Indian Army announced that it had launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control earlier this month, inflicting some damage.

(With Agency inputs)

Military readiness India Line of control LoC

