High security number plates: SC notice to five states

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from five states on a contempt plea alleging non- compliance of order related to ensuring high security registration plates for all vehicles.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 19:11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from five states on a contempt plea alleging non- compliance of order related to ensuring high security registration plates for all vehicles.

The apex court had in 2012 asked several states and Union Territories to ensure high security registration plates (HSRP) for all vehicles by June 15 that year or face contempt of court proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices Adarsh Goel and D Y Chandrachud issued notice to Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh and sought their replies in four weeks.

The apex court had in 2012 said that installation of HSRP is statutory command which is not only in the interest of the security of the State, but also serves a much larger public interest.

"Therefore, it is not only desirable, but mandatory, for every state to comply with the statutory provisions/orders of this court in terms of Article 129 of the Constitution of India, 1950," the apex court had said in its order.

It had directed that all states, to fully implement the scheme of fixation of HSRP in their entire State, positively by April 30, 2012 for new vehicles and by June 15, 2015 for old vehicles.

The court had warned that no state will be allowed any further extension of time for implementation of this direction and failure to comply with its direction will lead to contempt proceedings against the "Secretary (Transport)/Commissioner, State Transport Authority and/or any other concerned person or authority under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The court had passed the order on a PIL petition filed by chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front, M S Bitta, seeking its direction to introduce tamper-proof number plates and licences for vehicles, contending that the present system was prone to misuse by anti-social elements.

The apex court had said that it has found "unwarranted conduct" and "wilful disobedience" of the orders of the court by the Andhra Pradesh

It had directed Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh to complete the tender process in four weeks.

