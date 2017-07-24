Highlights of President Pranab Mukherjee's farewell address to the nation

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday addressed the nation for one last time before he demits the high office. As he ends a long and illustrious political career, President Mukherjee stressed on building a nonviolent society with an abundance of tolerance and pluralism.

Here are the highlights of his farewell speech:

1. Our universities should not be a place for rote-memorizing but an assembly of inquisitive minds. Creative thinking, innovation and scientific temper have to be promoted in our institutions of higher learning. A reordering of society is only possible through the transformative power of education.

2. The power of non-violence has to be resurrected to build a compassionate and caring society. Only a nonviolent society can ensure the participation of all sections of the people in the democratic process.

3. During my five years in Rashtrapati Bhavan, we tried to build a humane and happy township. How successful I was in discharging my responsibilities will be judged, over time, by the critical lens of history.

4. The soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance. We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal.

5. For development to be real, the poorest of the land must feel that they are a part of the nation’s narrative: President Pranab Mukherjee.

6. I have received much more from the country than I have given; for that, I will remain ever indebted to people of India.

7. For the past 50 years of my public life, my secret text has been the constitution of India.....my temple has been Parliament of India, my passion has been the service of the people.

8. When I speak to you tomorrow, it will be as a citizen– a pilgrim like all of you in India’s onward march towards glory.