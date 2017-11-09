Hilarious memes take swipe at IndiGo airlines over viral assault video - Check out

New Delhi: Even though IndiGo airlines has apologised over a brawl between one of its ground staff and a passenger, social media users are not ready to forgive them as yet.

While on the one hand, there was outrage on social media and #BoycottIndigo had started trending on Twitter, some people on a lighter note posted witty takes and memes on the issue.

Following are some of them:

Tagline of our diff airlines: Indigo - We beat our customers

Jet Airways - We beat our competition not our customers

Air India - We don't beat our customers. We get beaten by our MPs

Go Air - We don't have customers.

Air Vistara - We don't have planes. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 8, 2017

Classic. Indigo changed to adingo meaning beat me or them @sgurumurthy pic.twitter.com/7z5GmqcZxj — Shivakumar Gurumurth (@GSKMRGURU) November 8, 2017

How to threaten someone from home.

Open a tw ac

use indigo airlines facility#JayaTV

Income tax#himachalpradeshelections @SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/V3YhmbVHXh — Pärìkshit Sgh (@paksa7158) November 9, 2017

This is what indigo Airline crew did to passenger pic.twitter.com/3y5ru6eXgn — (@sangi5a) November 9, 2017

Stop flying Indigo... hope the message is clearer to all !! pic.twitter.com/HV9cTCJ2VZ — Abhay Bangde - CAG (@Abhay737) November 8, 2017

In fact, the airline also put out a message saying that some of the tweets doing the rounds on the social media were a hoax.

We'd like to clarify that the below tweets posted by @PresidentVerde are a hoax. These are fake images and we're in no way responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/svNwjnL67c — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 9, 2017

A video had surfaced on Tuesday showing an IndiGo staff assaulting a traveller at the Delhi airport.

In the video, the passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff.

Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

However, while apologising, the airlines maintained on Wednesday that the employee was "doing his work".

"At the very outset, let me start off by acknowledging that we were at fault and we not only apologise for the regrettable incident, we have also taken action," IndiGo president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh had written to Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

He had added that he had apologised to the passenger on the same day the incident took place and the employees involved were immediately suspended.

While giving a chronology of events in the letter, the IndiGo president had also backed his employee Juby Thomas who was seen in the video entering into a scuffle with Katiyal.

According to the airline, the passenger abused the airline staff and the employee turned around and asked Katiyal why was he abusing.

In the video, it is after this argument that things begin to spiral out of control.

Ghosh had included screenshots of the video to explain how the events unfolded last month.

The airline also defended its move to sack another ground staff Montu Kalra for shooting the video and said he "instigated the incident".

(With PTI inputs)