HILARIOUS! Tiger's reaction after being woken up from sleep by another big cat sets internet on fire — Watch

A video that captured two big cats has gone viral and has set the internet on fire. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 20:24
HILARIOUS! Tiger&#039;s reaction after being woken up from sleep by another big cat sets internet on fire — Watch
Courtesy: Ger Campbell

New Delhi: A video that captured two big cats has gone viral and has set the internet on fire. 

The 53-second long video shows a tiger at the Dublin Zoo proceeding over a sleeping tiger and whack it with its paw. However, in return, the sleeping tiger springs up with a fierce roar and swipes angrily at the big cat who tried to wake it up from its sleep.

What is even more hilarious in the video is the little child's reaction, who was watching the big cats from behind the safety of a glass wall.

It's been over a year since the video of the tiger reacting angrily to being woken up from a (big) cat nap went viral; however, the internet just can't get enough. 

Originally posted to YouTube in April 2016, the video was reposted to Twitter on July 1 which led thousands of viewers reacting to it.

The clip has so far been viewed by more than 46 lakh viewers. 

Watch video: 

