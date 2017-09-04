Hillary Clinton falls victim to cyber attack: Reports

San Francisco: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has fallen victim to a cyber attack after she endorsed a start-up that is reportedly trying to become a social media platform for her political supporters.

According to a report in ReCode, Clinton -- to the apparent surprise of her followers -- took to Twitter late Sunday night to offer her personal endorsement of a new, relatively unknown website called Verrit.

"I`m excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too?" she tweeted.



I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too? https://t.co/bOLSMyk6bG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2017

Peter Daou, the creator of the website, said Verrit was his attempt to create an online hub for Clinton backers so that they can find easy-to-share facts, stats and other "information you can take out to social media when you`re having debates on key issues people are discussing".

The "65.8 million" in Clinton`s tweet is her own vote total from the 2016 presidential election.

Soon after Clinton`s tweet, Verrit stopped loading -- the result of a "pretty significant and sophisticated" cyber attack, Daou said.

He, however, declined to share the name of his hosting company.