Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip

New Delhi: Hillary Clinton has fractured her hand during a tour of India, reportedly slipping in a bathtub at a luxury hotel in a former palace.

A doctor at the private Goyal Hospital told AFP on Friday that Clinton had undergone screening after suffering pain in her right hand following a fall.

The 70-year-old former presidential candidate was staying at Umaid Bhawan, the palace of the former royal family of Jodhpur in western Rajasthan state, now a spectacular heritage hotel.

"We did a CT scan and X-ray and found a hairline fracture around the wrist area. She was advised to take rest for few days and use a crepe bandage for support," said the doctor on condition of anonymity.