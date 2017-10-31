Rahul baba and Congress did nothing for India in 70 years: Amit Shah in Himachal

Shimla/Nahan: With things heating up on the battleground before the upcoming Himachal elections, BJP chief Amit Shah launched a fresh salvo at the current Congress-led state government on Tuesday.

"Forget what the BJP did in the last three years, we will give every account of our development programmes in 2019. But Rahul baba should tell that what his three generations and his party did for the country in the past 70 years," said Shah while addressing a public rally at Pachhad in Himachal's Sirmaur district.

The BJP president has been addressing a series of election rallies across the state. He also announced the name of Prem Kumar Dhumal as the party's chief ministerial candidate for Himachal.

Attacking the Congress rule, Shah said Himachal Pradesh has become a land of mafias and criminals.

The Congress government in Himachal is neither competent nor capable of ensuring development and the party should be wiped out from the state, he further added.

Referring to the recent aid of Rs 71,000 crore to the state, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's has the well being of Himachal in his heart.

Earlier flagging off a 'run for unity' to mark the 142nd birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shah accused the Nehru family of "undermining" his legacy and contribution.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 will be held on November 9, counting on December 18.