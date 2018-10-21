हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: 1 dead, 9 injured after vehicle falls into gorge

At least one person died and nine others were injured on Sunday after a vehicle carrying tourists fell into a gorge in Kullu. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

HIMACHAL PRADESH: At least one person died and nine others were injured on Sunday after a vehicle carrying tourists fell into a gorge in Kullu. 

The accident took place in near Gulaba on Manali-Rohtang road.

According to media reports, the injured have been taken to a hospital in Manali. 

The police reached the location and body of the deceased tourist has been sent for post-mortem.

The tourists, from Kolkata, were on their way to Rohtang when the accident happened, according to reports. 

More investigations are underway and the police are now finding the reason for the accident. 

