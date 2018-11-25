Himachal Pradesh: 9 persons dies as bus fell in a gorge in Sirmaur

At least nine person died after a private bus fell in a gorge near Himachal Pradesh's Dadahu in Sirmaur.

Rescue and relief operations are underway. More details on the accident are awaited.

Himachal Pradesh: Nine persons died after a private bus fell in a gorge near Dadahu in Sirmaur. Rescue & relief operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AEghc2m9IX — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

In another incident, 21 people were injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on Solan-Shimla border in Himachal Pradesh.

The injured passengers were been moved to the hospital.

"All the passengers have been rescued and the injured have been shifted to the hospital," Omapati Jamwal, SP, Shimla said.