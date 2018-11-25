हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
accident

Himachal Pradesh: 9 persons dies as bus fell in a gorge in Sirmaur

At least nine person died after a private bus fell in a gorge near Himachal Pradesh's Dadahu in Sirmaur.

Image Courtesy: ANI

At least nine person died after a private bus fell in a gorge near Himachal Pradesh's Dadahu in Sirmaur.

Rescue and relief operations are underway. More details on the accident are awaited. 

 

 

In another incident, 21 people were injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on Solan-Shimla border in Himachal Pradesh. 

The injured passengers were been moved to the hospital.

"All the passengers have been rescued and the injured have been shifted to the hospital," Omapati Jamwal, SP, Shimla said.

