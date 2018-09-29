हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal rescue operation ends after 5 days, 252 airlifted by IAF

The rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Valley came to an end after five days. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

The rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Valley came to an end after five days. 

A total of 252 people have been successfully evacuated by air and another 4,770 were rescued by road. 

The rescued largely comprised of tourists and also included foreigners from Germany, Norway, Denmark and Nepal.

"The air rescue operations have been called-off as per the direction of the government of India in the wake of fresh assessment of the situation," an official statement said.

State Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda told reporters that 80 percent of the apple crop and 90 percent electricity supply have been damaged with the recent snow. 

The electricity supply in the entire Lahaul-Spiti district is likely to be normalized in 10 days.

Airlifting of tourists by the Indian Air Force (IAF) was hampered on Friday afternoon owing to the onset of snowfall in the high hills, including Keylong, 122 km north of Manali.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan confirmed that rescue operation would be carried out in the next few days if needed.

Khan said the rescue operation has been carried out in three formats.

First, the IAF was airlifting the tourists from vulnerable spots. 

Second, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was rescuing the people by road. 

And third, the local administration was providing logistic support to both the IAF and the BRO in rescuing people.

As per the assessment, all people have been either evacuated or moved to safer places. 

Work to clear snow from the Rohtang Pass and Baralacha Pass is in the final stage, Khan added.

Two light utility helicopters were additionally deployed along with three IAF choppers, including MI-17, to speed-up the rescue process in Lahaul.

Early snowfall in the higher reaches, cloudburst, and heavy rain devastated large parts of the state from September 22 to 24.

It has been one of the longest and largest rescue operations of its kind, an official said on the fifth day of the rescue.

Heavy snowfall on the Rohtang Pass, the Kunzum Pass, and the Baralacha Pass had cut-off the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys, affecting a large number of tourists and hampering water and electricity supply.

(With IANS inputs)

