Hindi fourth most spoken language in world: Harsh Vardhan

"Hindi ... (is) the fourth most spoken language of the world. Wish everyone on Hindi Day," he tweeted. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:10
Hindi fourth most spoken language in world: Harsh Vardhan
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

He said all languages in India originated from Sanskrit "and Hindi is the most convenient language for most of the population.

"Hindi ... (is) the fourth most spoken language of the world. Wish everyone on Hindi Day," he tweeted. 

"Though all Indian languages, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, originated from Sanskrit, Hindi is the most convenient for most of the population," he said.

