Hindu girl abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan's Thar village

Karachi: There seems to be no end to the sufferings of Hindus living in Pakistan. Now, it has come to light that a teenage Hindu girl from a village in Pakistan's Thar was recently kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam and later made to enter a marriage.

The allegations have been made by her close family members and relatives, according to ANI.

The family of the abducted girl informed reporters at Islamkot press club that the girl was abducted by three armed men, who barged into their home and held them hostage, a report in Dawn said.

It was further reported that the father of the girl, Hero Meghwar, had informed the local police that the girl has been converted and married. But no help came from the police. The girl's family alleged that the local police was showing no interest in recovering her.

However, the SSP of Thar claimed that an FIR has been lodged and raids are being conducted to arrest the three suspects named in the complaint.

The SSP further revealed that the police have not only received a certificate of conversion, issued by the local cleric, but also the now-married couple has filed an application in the Sindh High Court, seeking protection.

(With ANI inputs)