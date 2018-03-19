Hindu Mahasabha calendar claims Qutub Minar is Vishnu Stambh, Taj Mahal is Tejo Mahalay

New Delhi: A recently released calendar by Hindu Mahasabha does not just have photos of iconic monuments from across India but also goes several steps forward in renaming them. So while Qutub Minar is apparently Vishnu Stambh, Taj Mahal has been named Tejo Mahalay Shiv Mandir and Kashi's Gyanvyapi mosque is 'Vishwanath temple'.

The calendar, released by the Aligarh unit of Hindu Mahasabha, has sparked outrage as it changed names of a number of Indian monuments. Apart from world-famous Qutub and Taj, Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Maula Mosque is called Bhojshala and Jaunpur's Atala mosque has become 'Atla Devi temple'. Babri Masjid, demolished in 1992, is called Ram Janmabhoomi.

The calendar then brazenly goes on to rename Mecca - the holiest Muslim site - as Makkeshwar Mahadev ka Mandir.

While this is not the first time that Hindu Mahasabha has attempted to put out its own understanding of India's cultural heritage, that it has renamed a long list of monuments in the calendar has irked many.