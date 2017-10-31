Hindu organisation leader shot dead in Amritsar

A Hindu organisation leader was on Monday shot dead dead by unidentified assailants in Amritsar. Vipin Sharma, the district president of Hindu Sangharsh Sena was murdered in the Bharat Nagar area near Batala Road in Amritsar.

This came less than a fortnight after Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravindra Gosain was killed in Ludhiana.

Sharma was attacked by four bike-borne assailants, who fired at least 10 rounds on him. Of these 10 bullets, at least six hit Sharma’s chest and he died on the spot.

Reports said that the whole incident was caught on CCTV camera.

As a leader of a Hindu organisation, Sharma had been vocal against terrorism and Khalistan in particular. However, the police is probing if the incident was connected to a business rivalry.

Sharma had been facing death threat since he protested against terrorism on the anniversary of operation Blue Star.

RSS leader Ravindra Gosain was killed on October 17 in a similar manner in Ludhiana.

The 60-year-old RSS leader was returning home from the RSS Shakha, when unidentified men on a motorcycle shot at him.

“The assailants open fired on him and he died,” Ludhiana Police Commissioner had said.

He headed the Raghunath Nagar Mohan Shakha of RSS Ludhiana. He was also the office bearer of district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).