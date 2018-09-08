Hindus around the world must unite for better society: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in US

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called upon Hindus across the world to unite for the betterment of the society at large.

Speaking at the World Hindu Congress in Chicago, Bhagwat hailed the achievements of the Hindu community and said that it has the largest number of meritorious people. "We have to come together. The Hindu society will progress only when it comes together," he said in his inaugural address at the second World Hindu Congress.

Bhagwat then highlighted the need to cooperate and for team-work so that the Hindu community can lead in working towards the betterment of mankind. "There are people who would want to oppose us. The test is in ensuring that we do not harm them back and yet not getting harmed.

The conference also observed a minute's silence to honour the memory of former India PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and noted author VS Naipaul, both of whom passed away recently.