Hindus don't call me for campaigning as they are scared, says Ghulam Nabi Azad; BJP hits back

LUCKNOW: Senior congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has courted a controversy by saying that Hindu candidates no longer invite him to campaign for them as they fear losing votes.

Azad made these remarks while speaking at an event in Lucknow on Wednesday to mark the 201st birth anniversary of the Aligarh Muslim University founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Alumni of the university were also in attendance at the event.

Azad pointed at the fact, that since his days as a youth leader he has been campaigning across the country for a number of party candidates belonging to the Hindu community.

"Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman Nicobar to Lakshadweep. 95 percent of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders, and just five percent were Muslim brothers," he said.

Azad further said that the figure has dropped to a significant low as Hindu candidates fear losing out on votes if he campaigns for them.

"But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20 per cent. This means that there is something wrong. Today people hesitate in calling me, thinking that it would affect their vote banks," Azad told the gathering.

The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha indirectly charged the ruling BJP for the change as he stated that the shift in mindset has occurred over the last four years.

Meanwhile, he remarks did not go well with the ruling BJP, which accused the Congress of "demeaning and demoralising" Hindus.

Attacking Azad, BJP termed his remark that the number of Hindu candidates inviting him for campaigning has reduced drastically as an ''abuse''.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the simple reason behind fewer people calling Azad for campaigning is the falling stock of the Congress.

For this Azad has invented the Hindu-Muslim angle, he added.

"These are not ordinary words. It is an abuse for the country's secular fabric and Hindus. It is yet another attempt by the Congress to demean and demoralise Hindus," Patra told reporters.

He also rejected Azad's allegation that the BJP is defaming the AMU and targeting Kashmiri students, saying if prayer meetings are held for terrorists then it will be condemned.

