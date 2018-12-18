हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

His opinion, not opinion of alliance members: Akhilesh Yadav on MK Stalin backing Rahul Gandhi as PM

Stalin had on Sunday proposed the name of Rahul Gandhi for the prime ministerial candidate.

New Delhi: After DMK chief MK Stalin pitches for Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister of the country, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that it was solely Stalin's opinion and not the opinion of the alliance members.

Speaking on it, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "People are unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar had attempted to bring together all leaders to form an alliance. If someone is giving his opinion, isn't necessary that the alliance has the same opinion."

Stalin had on Sunday proposed the name of Rahul Gandhi for the prime ministerial candidate. He added that the Congress chief has got the ability to defeat the 'fascist Modi government'.

"I propose we'll install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi govt," he had said while speaking at the event of unveiling a statue of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the Dravidian party's headquarters in Chennai.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Stalin had said, "In the 5 years of PM Modi's rule, the country has gone 15 years back. If we give another chance to him, surely the country will go 50 years back. PM Modi is behaving like a king, that's why we've all come together to safeguard democracy and country."

Rahul GandhiAkhilesh YadavMK Stalin

