Kartarpur corridor

Historic day for Sikh community: Leaders applaud decision on Kartarpur corridor

The Centre approved the building and developing a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur 

Historic day for Sikh community: Leaders applaud decision on Kartarpur corridor

The Centre on Thursday approved the building and developing a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan. Minutes after the landmark decision was announced, several political leaders from across parties lines expressed happiness over the decision. 

“It's a historic day for the entire Sikh community and we would like to thank PM Modi and his Cabinet. This has been a wish of each and every Sikh,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD on Kartarpur corridor. 

His wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted, “On Shiromani Akali Dal’s persistent requests, the cabinet has given green signal to opening up of Kartarpur Sahab corridor. Eternally grateful to @narendramodi ji and the entire cabinet for taking this historic decision.”

“Wonderful gift by the Govt under PM Shri @narendramodi ji as the Cabinet approves building #Kartarpur corridor from #DeraBabaNanak till International Border. This will be tribute on 550th Birth Anniversary of shri guru nanak dev ji & to facilitate pilgrimage to #KartarpurSahib,” tweeted BJP leader Ashok Goel.

“I thank the Govt. of India from the core of my heart and take a bow! I request the Hon’ble PM of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI Sahib to take reciprocal steps for opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and spread Baba Nanak’s message of universal brotherhood and peace across the Globe,” said Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“Congratulate people of India particularly Punjab for this great development on Kartarpur corridor between Gurdaspur & IB thanks to @narendramodi govt,” said Shezad Poonawalla.

Another Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa questioned, “I welcome GOI’s decision to build corridor on Indian side for Kartarpur Sahib but I have few reservations on their intentions-3 days back Govt announced installation of telescope for Darshan of Gurdwara what’s the need of telescope if we are making a corridor?”

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday issued a Note Verbale to the Pakistani government urging it to develop a corridor with suitable facilities in its territory from the International Border to Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib in order to facilitate easier access and smooth passage of India pilgrims through the year.

