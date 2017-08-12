History will not forgive Nitish for going against mandate: Ali Anwar

New Delhi: Suspended Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Ali Anwar on Saturday said that history will not forgive Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for going against the mandate of the people of Bihar, which was given in favour of the grand alliance.

Anwar accused Nitish of sacrificing the nation for saving his government.

"You (Nitish Kumar) sacrificed the nation to stay in power. History will not forgive. We will go across the country and tell people about what has happened," Anwar told ANI.

Justifying his stand of attending the opposition's meet, Anwar said he is still following the people's mandate.

"Nitish Kumar went against the mandate. We are still following the mandate of the people, which was in the favour of the grand alliance," he said.

"The ones who changed the mandate should be questioned," he added.

Anwar said that leaders like him and Sharad Yadav have listened to their conscience and that any sort of sacrifice for truth will be less, adding that what has happened is a political mishap.

"The common man is with us. There is restlessness in the entire country due to the economic and social policies and political style of the Government at the Centre and now in Bihar as well. Somebody will have to break it. Someone like Sharad Yadav or Ali Anwar will have to come forward to break it. We have faith that not only people of Bihar but of the entire country is with us," he said.

Anwar was suspended from the JD (U) parliamentary party for participating in the Opposition meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"MP Ali Anwar stands suspended from JD (U)'s parliamentary party after he participated in the Opposition parties' meeting. This was against the party," JD (U) general secretary K.C. Tyagi told ANI.

The joint Opposition meet was called to discuss unity and chalk out a strategy against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.