Uttar Pradesh

HIV infected man, two daughters commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh

A man and his two daughters, suffering from HIV, reportedly committed suicide in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. According to Prabhat Khabar, the 50-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 21 and 12, hanged themselves on Saturday morning.

People living in their neighbourhood were quoted as saying that all members of the family were HIV infected. The police confirmed that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem, adding that the family was under extreme financial constraints.

The report said that the deceased man’s wife had died few years back as she was also suffering from HIV. The elder daughter of man got married earlier this year but was sent back home by her in-laws after they discovered that she was HIV positive.

Authorities have, however, said that they would confirm whether the deceased were HIV infected only after their autopsy report were in.

Uttar Pradesh

