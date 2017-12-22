Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin`s son Syed Shahid​'s judicial custody extended

New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended till January 19 the judicial custody of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin`s son Syed Shahid, arrested in a six-year-old terror funding case.

Shahid, 42, a Jammu and Kashmir government employee, was arrested here on October 24 after he was called for questioning at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters.

He was remanded in seven-day NIA custody last Wednesday.

On Friday, he was presented before District Judge Poonam Bamba who, during the in-camera proceedings, extended his judicial custody.

The agency alleged that Shahid was collecting funds from Aijaz Bhat, a Srinagar resident now based in Saudi Arabia and a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, on the direction of his father Salahuddin, who is on the run.

The 2011 terror funding case pertains to terror money sent through hawala channels by militants based in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA had filed two charge sheets against six accused in the case in 2011. Four of them -- Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, Mohammed Sidiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmad Dagga -- are currently lodged in Delhi`s Tihar Central Jail. Ghulam Mohammed Bhat is a close aide of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.