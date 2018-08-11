हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Home Minister Rajnath Singh to visit flood-hit Kerala on Sunday

Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Tourism Minister K J Alphons and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit the floods and landslides affected areas, a Home Ministry statement said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh to visit flood-hit Kerala on Sunday

New Delhi: More than a week after torrential rains battered the southern state of Kerala killing at least 37 people, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit state on Sunday to take stock of the situation.

Singh will be accompanied by Tourism Minister K J Alphons and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit the floods and landslides affected areas, a Home Ministry statement said. "He will review the search, rescue and relief measures taken by the Kerala government and central government agencies with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," Ministers of the state government, the Chief Secretary besides the senior officers of the central agencies and the state administration, the statement said.

In a telephonic conversation on Friday, Singh had assured Vijayan all central help to the state government to deal with the rains and floods.
During the current South-West monsoon season, various parts of Kerala reported having been affected by heavy rains and rain-oriented calamities of varying degrees.

As many as 14 teams of NDRF consisting of 404 rescuers and 31 boats were already deployed in various parts of flood-hit districts -- Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki to assist the state administration in the relief and rescue operation as well as distribution of essential relief material and to provide medical support to affected people at the time of emergency. So far, the NDRF teams have rescued seven people and evacuated 398 others and 12 livestock, the statement said.

In view of possible inundation, NDRF teams are kept on standby in vulnerable locations and keeping close vigil over the development of the situation. Additional teams are also kept as standby at nearest NDRF station at Arrakonnam in Tamil Nadu and will be mobilised if required. Director General, NDRF is supervising the ongoing rescue operations.

Besides the NDRF, adequate columns of Army, Navy and Coast Guard, helicopters of Indian Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard are deployed in Kerala for assisting the state administration in lifting and dropping of essential commodities. 

with PTI inputs

