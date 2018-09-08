हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Old age home

Homeless couple adopts homeless deaf and dumb elderly woman in Shimla

The couple has very little to call their own but have still been taking care of their elderly ward for 25 years as best as they can.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: A homeless woman who is unable to speak and hear received help from the most unexpected people - another homeless couple. The couple reportedly adopted the woman despite struggling to meet their own daily needs out of sympathy and sheer goodwill.

News agency ANI reported that the couple decided to look out and take care of the elderly woman in Dhamechi village some 25 years ago. They say that they took the decision because the woman had no one to care for her after her 19-year-old son died.

 

 

They have since managed to do their best to ensure that the absolute basics of life do not desert either them or their elderly ward. The couple has also urged the state government of Himachal Pradesh to help them.

