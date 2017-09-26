Honeypreet files anticipatory bail plea, claims threat to life from drug mafia

New Delhi: Honeypreet Insan, who has been on the run following the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases, has alleged facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana, reported news agency ANI.

"Drug mafia is after me," Honeypreet said in her anticipatory bail application, adding that she is a law-abiding single woman with clean antecedents and is willing to join the investigation.

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases. She moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail.

The Delhi High Court will hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea at 2:00 pm today.

In the meantime, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Hansraj Ahir said that 'criminal' Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, must be arrested by the police.

When asked about the Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea, Ahir, in a veiled attack said a criminal is a criminal, he or she will make efforts to escape the law and that no criminal should be spared.

"It is the job of the police and the security agencies to nab criminals. No criminal should be spared. Police is doing its work properly...We will arrest all culprits in this case," he added.

In an another development, the Panchkula police today conducted raids at multiple locations across the New Delhi in search of the elusive foster daughter of Dera chief. However, the raid did not yield anything

On September 18, the Haryana Police released a 'wanted list' of 43 people, over the violence unleashed after Ram Rahim's conviction in connection with two rape cases.

The list had Honeypreet Insan's name at the top.

Dera Sacha Sauda followers indulged in several acts of violence after a CBI court ordered Ram Rahim's conviction in connection with the two rape cases on August 25. The violence resulted in the death of 41 people and injuries to more than 250 others.