Honeypreet not our country, don't have any information: Nepal police

Kathmandu: Nepal police said on Thursday that close confidante of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Honeypreet Insan was not in the country.

"She (Honeypreet) is not in Nepal, we don't have any further information," DIG Pushkar Karki, Central Investigation Bureau director said.

He added, "Some people said she was sighted in Biratnagar, some said Western part of Nepal and some said Mugling, Kathmandu. But the fact is that she is not in Nepal," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Haryana and Rajasthan police teams today carried out a joint search operation to trace her but Honeypreet remained elusive.

The search operation was carried following an input that she might be hiding at a house in Sri Gurusar Modia village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

Sri Gurusar Modia is the native place of Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of raping two of his disciples.

"The search operation went on for about three hours," a senior police official said.

However, Honeypreet was not found in the house at Sri Gurusar Modia village, he added, as per PTI.

There was a tip-off that on August 28 and 29, Honeypreet stayed at a house in Gurusar Modia village, the officer said.

A team of around 15 policemen of the Haryana police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Malhotra, were part of the search operation.

Honeypreet, who calls herself 'Papa's angel', had gone underground after the self-styled godman was convicted in a rape case by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

She has been booked in connection with the violence following the conviction of the Dera chief on August 25 in Panchkula.

A lookout notice has also been issued against her.

Police initiated efforts to trace Honeypreet, following the questioning of another arrested functionary of the sect Surinder Dhiman Insan in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim escape after he was convicted.

An FIR was lodged at the Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against Aditya and Surinder Dhiman.

The duo were booked for sedition.

Police had also said that they needed to question Honeypreet on the basis of certain other disclosures made by Surinder Dhiman which make her role suspect.

