Honeypreet on the run: Cops raid Delhi residence, but fail to nab her

New Delhi: Armed with an arrest warrant, the Panchkula police on Tuesday morning raided a residence in New Delhi's Greater Kailash but failed to nab Honeypreet Insaan – the most wanted fugitive accused of inciting Dera violence on August 25.

The police raided “A-9, Greater Kailash with the arrest warrant for Honeypreet Insan, but she was not found,” tweeted news agency ANI. The police conducted another raid at Chittaranjan Park area in the national capital today, said another report adding that the 'adopted' daughter of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was not traced.

Honeypreet's lawyer Pradeep Arya claimed that she visited his office on Monday to sign the anticipatory bail application.

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing in court on Tuesday.

"We will file a transit anticipatory bail in Delhi High Court on Tuesday and would request for an urgent hearing," Arya said on Monday.

"It took time for her to decide I guess. As soon she contacted us, we took necessary steps. Honeypreet came today in the afternoon at my office in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar to sign the bail papers," he added.

Earlier in September, Haryana Police released a most wanted 43-member list for triggering mob violence and riots in Panchkula and Sirsa, following the rape conviction of Dera chief.

On August 25, Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two sadhvis or female followers. Following his arrest, deadly riots ensued in Panchkula killing at least 38 and injuring over 250.