Honeypreet breaks down in court, sent to 6-day police custody

New Delhi: Honeypreet Insan, the controversial adopted daughter of Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has been sent to six-day police remand by a Panchkula Court. The Haryana Police had sought 14 days police remand for Honeypreet.

She was produced in court on Wednesday, a day after she was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab along with another woman. She was later taken to a civil hospital for a medical examination at midnight. Honeypreet was reportedly in tears before the court and pleaded with folded hands that she was innocent.

The 36-year-old went underground following the violence after Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two sadhvis. He was later sentenced to 20 years in jail. The prosecution had sought her custody as they said that she was the closest aide Ram Rahim and knew many things about the activities of the sect. The police remand was opposed by Honeypreet`s defence counsel who claimed that Honeypreet was surrounded with tight security and had no role in the violence in Panchkula on August 25.

The Haryana Police had put her on its list of 43 most wanted people list after the Dera supporters went on a rampage on August 25. The violence left 41 people dead and several others injured, prompting the administration to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against several people, including Honeypreet, for inciting the mob.

Responding to allegations that she had a role to play in the Panchkula violence, Honeypreet said: "How are they making me an accused. I was there with my Papa (Ram Rahim) and discharging my duty as a daughter (on August 25)." Honeypreet had accompanied Ram Rahim from sect headquarters at Sirsa to a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25.

She also rubbished the allegations levelled by her ex-husband Vishwas Gupta about her relationship with Ram Rahim, asking people not to believe in such rumours. "I cannot understand how anyone can point fingers at pious relations that are there between a father and his daughter. What proof have these people got to level such allegations," she said