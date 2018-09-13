Honour killing: Father, brother strangulates woman in West Bengal, get arrested

In a spine-chilling case of honour killing, a Muslim woman was strangulated and bludgeoned to death in West Bengal's Bardhaman district by her father and brother for being in a relationship with a boy from another religion. The father-brother duo has been arrested and a court has pronounced a 15-day judicial custody, besides

The girl's family were residents of a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur when the 19-year-old girl Jahana Khatoon fell in love with the boy and the duo tried to ran away twice but were brought back home both the times.

After that, the girl was brought to Kolkata where the father Mohammad Mushtaq alias Mustafa and elder brother Mohammad Jahid worked as drivers in Park Circus area of the city.

On August 31, the father and son embarked on a journey with Jahana towards Burdwan to bring an end to her life. In the middle of the journey, the father strangled his daughter and to make sure that she died he smashed her head with a big rock. After this, they threw her body on the side of a road in Nabagram.

The West Bengal Police recovered body the next day, on September 1, in a very bad state. They took it into custody and recovered two phone numbers written on her body. One of them was of the boy, who works at Mumbai in Maharashtra, with whom she had a relationship.

The police then went to Mumbai and showed him the pictures of her body. After identifying that the body was indeed of Jahana, he broke down. He also helped the police by giving details about her family. He said that the father and the brother took her to Kolkata and that he suspected they had killed her.

With his help, the police were able to locate the duo. They were questioned, arrested and produced before the court. The court ruled the verdict that both the accused will be kept for a 15-day police custody. Their TI parade will also be done.

They owned that they took the decision as the relationship between Jahana and the boy was bringing shame to the village. The country has not yet been liberated from the disease of honour killing and this incident proved this.