Hooda takes veiled dig at Khattar's unmarried status, defends suggestion to gift plot to Manushi Chillar

New Delhi: Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday took a veiled dig at Manohar Lal Khattar's unmarried status and said women's achievements should be, appreciated and 'one without a daughter won't understand.' He also defended his suggestion that Haryana government gift a plot of land and Rs 6 crore to Miss World Manushi Chillar and said it was along the lines of rewarding athletes after they win gold medals in international competitions.

Khattar had criticised Hooda for 'thinking only about plots and cash', only for the former CM of the state to mount a counter-attack."What I was talking about was a serious issue. What I said was that Manushi deserves to be honoured at par with Olympic gold medal-winning players," said the Congress leader. "I believe daughters deserve full respect and they should not be insulted by such loose talk. Anyway, I don't think Khattar sahib is to be blamed for this as only that person can understand the pain who has a daughter of his own."

The war of words between the two leaders has spiralled since Chillar won the world beauty pageant last week. Hailing from Sonepat, her achievement has been highlighted also because she comes from a state which has skewed sex ratio. Her answer during the competition where she praised her mother and mothers around the world was especially appreciated.