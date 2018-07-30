Hope democracy takes deeper roots in Pakistan: PM Modi tells Imran Khan

New Delhi: Expressing a strong desire and his commitment towards establishing lasting peace in the Indian sub-continent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Imran Khan after his party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - emerged as the single largest in the country's elections.

While Imran Khan will take oath as PM of Pakistan on August 11, it is being reported that his party is still scrambling to make up numbers. Nonetheless, that PTI did emerge as the single largest after the June 25 polls was reason enough for PM Modi to call the cricketer-turned-politician.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Mr. Imran Khan, Chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Party. pic.twitter.com/fQHNLd7QTm — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) July 30, 2018

PM Modi has previously slammed Pakistan - directly and indirectly - for harbouring elements which want to hurt India. At international forums, he has said India's neighbours should stop promoting terrorism in what has been largely seen as pointing fingers towards Pakistan.

During campaigning, Imran Khan too has spewed venom against India and PM Modi - calling him a disappointment for people of both India and Pakistan.

Security analysists are not overly optimistic about relations improving because it is widely suspected that Imran has had the support and blessings of Pakistan's Army. And the Army in the country has repeatedly attempted to undermine peace processes with India.