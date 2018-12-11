हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Hope for discussions and constructive debates in Winter Session of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

"Our efforts are that discussions are held on all issues."

Hope for discussions and constructive debates in Winter Session of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi
File photo

New Delhi: On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to all political parties coming together and making it a success by working for the benefit of the common man.

PM Modi on Tuesday said political parties must indulge in discussions on key issues. "We must have discussions and constructive debates. It is the responsibility of all political parties to ensure the session is a success and we work maximum hours for the benefit of the country and our fellow countrymen," he said.

While he did not make even the slightest of remarks on the counting of votes in five assembly elections, PM Modi did say that it is time for democracy to function as it is intended to. "Our efforts are that discussions are held on all issues. I have faith that all the members of the Parliament will respect this sentiment and move ahead."

The Winter Session of Parliament begins from Tuesday and will last till January 8. The government may have to fight fire with opposition parties likely to corner it over issues like the resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Rafale deal and CBI vs CBI controversy. The results of assembly elections too could have an impact on proceedings inside the Parliament. The BJP is expected to counter by highlighting the extradition of Christian Michel and a UK court's decision to extradite Vijay Mallya.

Tags:
Narendra ModiWinter Session of ParliamentParliamentBJPNDACongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close