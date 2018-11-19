Hope Patel has spine to show Modi his place: Rahul Gandhi on Centre vs RBI row

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to social media Monday, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing row between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre.

Rahul's comments came while the crucial board meeting of the central bank of the country was still underway in Mumbai.

“Mr Modi and his coterie of cronies, continue to destroy every institution they can get their hands on. Today, through his puppets at the RBI Board Meet he will attempt to destroy the RBI. I hope Mr Patel and his team have a spine and show him his place,” he tweeted.

The Congress president has openly praised RBI Governor Urjit Patel for "defending" the central bank from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last month, he said, “Nice that Mr Patel is finally defending the RBI from 'Mr 56'. Better late then never (sic). India will never allow the BJP/ RSS to capture our institutions,”

Reports of a rift between RBI and the Centre emerged in October this year. Since then talks of RBI governor Urjit Patel's resignation have been doing the rounds.

The RBI`s crucial board meeting is expected to take up the liquidity crisis that initially triggered a tiff between the government and the central bank, according to sources.

Finance Ministry nominees and some independent directors are expected to take on Patel and his four deputies over issues ranging from MSME credit to the central bank's reserves, though both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground.

