Hope Winter Session of Parliament is a productive one: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: As Winter Session of Parliament begins on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the session is a productive one. "The Winter Session begins today. Hope there is a positive discussion, innovative suggestions are made so that the time spent in the House is for the betterment of the country," he said.

He also added that all parties were on the same page."The all party meeting that we had yesterday also echoed the same sentiment that we need to work for the progress of the country," he added.

On a lighter note, the PM said that the session did not start earlier as the winters have just begun. "Generally winter starts with Diwali. But due to global warming winter has not come in full force. But winter session has started now and I hope that country would be benefited from fruitful 2017-2018 winter session in Parliament," he said.

Congress also said that they are hoping to have positive discussions during the session. "We are always in favor of constructive suggestion. We are very much interested to run Parliament and issues to be discussed, provided the Govt should take interest and create such an atmosphere which is conducive for discussion. They should respect the opposition," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The Winter Session begins on Friday. Nearly 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Muslim women rights, will be brought before the House in the coming days.