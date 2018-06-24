हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzzafarnagar

Hospital sealed in UP's Muzaffarnagar after doctor booked for 'stealing' patient's kidney

The Chief Medical Officer said the Uttar Pradesh Health department sealed the hospital last evening and has formed a team to probe into the matter.

Hospital sealed in UP&#039;s Muzaffarnagar after doctor booked for &#039;stealing&#039; patient&#039;s kidney
Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: A private hospital at New Mandi area here has been sealed after a doctor there was booked for allegedly stealing a kidney of a patient during surgery to remove stones from the organ, an official said.

According to a complaint lodged by the family members of 60-year-old patient Iqbal, the victim was admitted in the hospital for removal of kidney stones. But Dr Vibhu Garg allegedly stole his kidney during a surgery to remove stones.

The family members claimed that they have also found the "stolen" kidney, hidden in a ice bag.

The Chief Medical Officer said the Uttar Pradesh Health department sealed the hospital last evening and has formed a team to probe into the matter.

The police have already initiated a probe into the incident and have registered a case against the doctor and three staff from the private hospital.

Tags:
Muzzafarnagarprivate hospitalCrime against doctorremove stonesremoval of kidneyUttar Pradesh Health department

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close